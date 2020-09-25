Warm up to start the weekend, then cool fronts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will soar into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon underneath a sunny sky. Some record highs are possible and it is not out of the question that someone in western Kansas hits 100 degrees today!

The first of two cold fronts over the next few days will move through the state this weekend. Highs in the 90s on Saturday will tumble into the 70s on Sunday. Due to the delayed timing of the front and moisture returning to the state, storms are now a safe bet on Sunday and some may be on the strong side.

After an early week warm-up, a second cold front will move through the state during the middle of the week bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air to Kansas. Near normal highs in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday will fall into the 60s on Thursday and Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Clear and mild. S 10-20; gusty. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy, and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and breezy. S/E 10-20; gusty. Low: 65.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 49. Breezy and cooler with afternoon storms.

Mon: High: 70. Low: 44. Windy, cool; mix of sun and clouds.

Tue: High: 72. Low: 51. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 77. Low: 44. Partly cloudy, continued breezy.

Thu: High: 66. Low: 43. Partly cloudy; cooler.

