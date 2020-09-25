Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Scholfield Honda

By Shane Konicki
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Even though Shane is in studio now – Where’s Shane lives on.

Today we’re learning about ways to protect your car from the elements with Scholfield Honda! With lots working from home, your ride may not be getting the love it used to- we’ll show you how you can spice up your ride and make it a bit safer! For more information check out www.scholfieldhonda.com/.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning

Where’s Shane? Scholfield Honda

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

7 etiquette rules for the COVID era

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
Between the pandemic and politics, you’ve probably experienced rude behaviors online and in public.

Morning

Where’s Shane? Scholfield Honda

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Morning

Where's Shane? Scholfield Honda

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Cyclist hit by car in S. Wichita Thursday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Witnesses tell us a man was riding his bike across the street when he was hit by a car.

News

City of Wichita: Adherence to policies would’ve prevented shooting during reenactment at Cowtown

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Unauthorized fundraiser seeks donations for former Derby PD officer's family

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Kansas native, Oregon photojournalist shares experience on front line of wildfires and protests

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Derby PD warns of unauthorized fundraiser after deaths of retired officer, wife

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
As the Derby community mourns the deaths of a retired Derby Police Department officer and his wife, the department warns the public about a fundraiser collecting money for the funerals.

News

Kansas native, Oregon photojournalist shares experience on front line of wildfires and protests

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
A Kansas native is playing a role documenting history happening in America.