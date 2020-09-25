Wichita Public Schools releases latest COVID-19 report
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools released its latest COVID-19 surveillance report.
The district began sending out the weekly report at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
The district is reporting four staff members have tested positive for the virus – two at elementary schools, one at a high school, and another at a special school. 90 new employees who are under quarantine – bringing the total number of active quarantines to 162.
