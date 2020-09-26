4You: Kansas nurse honored for out-of-state service, Hutchinson officers wrangle chicken on the run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

A nurse from Hutchinson receives special recognition for her work after she traveled to New York earlier this year to help treat patients with COVID-19. Theresa Dent was recently given a “Lifesaver Award” from Integrity Healthcare Professionals, a healthcare staffing company based in Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department recently participated in a City Hall challenge to collect the most soda-can tabs, an effort to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities. The WPD one the challenge and donated seven pounds of tabs. The Ronald McDonald House collects aluminum tabs from cans to help generate money for the facility.

A pair of Hutchinson police officers this week stepped up in an odd situation. The officers found themselves rounding up a chicken on the run. The chicken got loose at a gas station earlier this week. Officers coordinated their efforts to round it up and return it to its owner.

