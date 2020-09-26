Advertisement

Dep. Chief of Staff for White House talks COVID-19 response in Kansas

Dr. John Fleming comments on Sturgis Rally coronavirus report.
Dr. John Fleming comments on Sturgis Rally coronavirus report.(White JHouse)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas works to bounce back through the coronavirus pandemic our nation as a whole is facing unprecedented challenges and questions. Eyewitness News' Natalie Davis sat down with Dr. John Fleming, a medical doctor and the Deputy Chief of Staff for the White House, to find out more about how the federal government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

