Much cooler Sunday with a chance for rain

By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will move through the state Saturday night, bringing big changes for the rest of the weekend.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 50s for the west and the 60s for central Kansas. It will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with wind up to about 20 and gusty.

Tomorrow, the cooler weather will start to take over. Highs will drop into the upper 60s for the northwest and the low to mid-70s for the rest of the state. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms in south-central and southeastern Kansas in the afternoon and evening. Off and on showers will be possible through the day for northern Kansas. It will be breezy throughout the day, with gusts around 30 mph.

Rain chances will end Sunday night, then much cooler weather will take over on Monday. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

We’ll gradually get warmer through the middle of the week, with highs in the low 70s Tuesday and near 80 on Wednesday. A cold front will move through the state on Wednesday, dropping us back into the 60s Thursday through Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening storms. Wind: SE/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 74.

Tomorrow night: Storms ending. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 51 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

