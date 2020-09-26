Advertisement

Record heat today, much cooler Sunday

Summer today, Fall returns Sunday
Summer today, Fall returns Sunday(KWCH-Weather)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just like yesterday, we are expecting another sunny, hot and windy day across Kansas. A weather system and cold front will move through tonight and Sunday, meaning a return to fall-like weather and temperatures.

Ahead of this weather system expect another day of record heat and gusty southerly winds. Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 across western Kansas, while low to mid 90s for south-central Kansas. A cold front moves into Kansas tonight, knocking on the door in Wichita by sunrise. This front should pass through the entire state by Sunday afternoon. Expect temperatures to fall into the 50s and 60s by afternoon with gusty northerly winds making it feel more like Fall. There is also a chance of showers and storms, mainly across south-central and southeast Kansas through Sunday evening. The best chances of rainfall remain across southeast Kansas.

Dry weather returns Monday and continues through the upcoming week with highs in the 60s and 70s through Friday. Next weekend looks dry and cool with highs in the low 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, windy, and hot. S 10-25; gusty. High: 93.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. S 15-20. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, chance of showers/storms by afternoon, turning cooler. E/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers/storms otherwise mostly cloudy. NE 10-15. Low: 51.

Mon: High: 70 Morning clouds, afternoon sun, breezy.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 52 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 67 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 72 Low: 49 Mostly sunny.

