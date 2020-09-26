Advertisement

Woman injured in Friday nigth shooting expected to be okay

A nearby apartment was also sprayed with bullets but no one was hurt.
A nearby apartment was also sprayed with bullets but no one was hurt.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 41-year-old woman who was found in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds last night near Lincoln and Woodlawn is expected to be okay.

Police responded to a shooting around 9 p.m. Friday night where they found the woman.

A nearby apartment was also sprayed with bullets but no one was hurt.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

