Car runs into Bank of America building in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A car was going east on 31st Street when it went over a curb and into the Bank of America at 31st and Seneca.

Officials are unsure of what made the vehicle leave the roadway but said they believe it wasn’t intentional.

Only one person was in the car at the time and walked away with minor injuries. Investigators are still determining the cause of the crash.

Only cosmetic damage was done to the building and no structure damage. No one was inside.

A car has crashed into the Bank of America at 31st and Seneca, according to emergency dispatch.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. The bank was closed today.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene.

