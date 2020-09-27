Advertisement

Ellis County Health Department to begin offering flu shots

(MGN Image)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Oct. 1, the Ellis County Health Department will offer flu shots to residents.

To set up an appointment, call (785) 628-9440.

The department is open Monday through Thursday 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and is closed each day between noon and 1 p.m.

Residents can also receive their flu shot at HaysMed clinics. Charges will apply at regular clinic visits, according to the county, but the vaccine is covered by most health insurance plans.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Much cooler for the start of the workweek

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Showers will end, but it’s going to be a lot cooler for the start of the workweek.

News

Intersection where deadly crash occurred near Viola trouble spot

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

26-year-old woman with brain cancer celebrates what could be her last birthday

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Wichita Open personnel and players adjust to COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wichitans hold rally for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
The event was sponsored by the Wichita Coalition Against Gun Violence.

News

Wichitans rally for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Motorcycle group holds fundraiser in support of breast cancer awareness

Updated: 19 hours ago

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday with a chance for rain

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state Saturday night, bringing big changes for the rest of the weekend.

News

Woman injured in Friday night shooting expected to be okay

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
A nearby apartment was also sprayed with bullets but no one was hurt.

News

Poll watchers explained

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT