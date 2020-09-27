Ellis County Health Department to begin offering flu shots

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Oct. 1, the Ellis County Health Department will offer flu shots to residents.

To set up an appointment, call (785) 628-9440.

The department is open Monday through Thursday 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and is closed each day between noon and 1 p.m.

Residents can also receive their flu shot at HaysMed clinics. Charges will apply at regular clinic visits, according to the county, but the vaccine is covered by most health insurance plans.

