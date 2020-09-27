Advertisement

Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild

In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif. Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif. Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement confirmed on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their 9-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Montana told deputies that his grandchild was sleeping in a playpen on Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child. Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman, whom authorities later identified as Sodsai Dalzell, tried to “de-escalate the situation” and asked her to give back their grandchild.

After a tussle, law enforcement officials say Jennifer Montana pried the child out of Dalzell’s arms.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” the former San Francisco 49ers star tweeted. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

The sheriff’s office says that Dalzell fled the home but was later arrested. She faces kidnapping and burglary charges.

It wasn’t immediately known if Dalzell had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

The sheriff’s office declined to release anymore information, citing that the case was still ongoing.

Montana, 64, retired after the 1994 season, playing 13 years of his 15 year-career with the San Francisco 49ers, which won four Super Bowls with him as starting quarterback.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car runs into Bank of America building in SW Wichita

Updated: moments ago

National Politics

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times.

News

Local elected officials, church encourage youth to vote in upcoming election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
St. Paul AME Church in Wichita hosted an event Sunday morning targeted at the youth.

News

Local elected officials, church encourage youth to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Peaceful demonstration held for Breonna Taylor in Riverside Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
A crowd gathered Sunday afternoon at Riverside Park in solidarity with Taylor and to help bring justice in her death -- despite of the rainy weather.

News

Walk organized for Breonna Taylor in Riverside Park

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Trump, Biden battle over quick confirmation of court pick

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s announcement of Barrett for the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is launching a high-stakes, fast-track election season fight over confirmation of a conservative judge who is expected to shift the court rightward as it reviews health care, abortion access and other hot-button issues.

News

Car runs into Bank of America building in SW Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune and Kylie Cameron
A car has crashed into the Bank of America on 31st and Seneca, according to emergency dispatch.

News

Ellis County Health Department to begin offering flu shots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
To set up an appointment, call (785) 628-9440.

Forecast

Much cooler for the start of the workweek

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Showers will end, but it’s going to be a lot cooler for the start of the workweek.