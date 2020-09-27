KANSAS PROUD: Motorcycle group holds fundraiser in support of breast cancer awareness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A biker group known as Underground Kings held its 11th annual fundraiser to raise funds for breast cancer awareness Saturday.

In support of American Legion Post 256, the group will be donating the funds gathered from its bike show to Victory in the Valley, a non-profit cancer support group in Wichita.

Organizers said they’ve had people close to them go through cancer, which is why it’s important for them to give back.

“Victory in the Valley helped them out a lot and so it’s a way to give back,” Lucas Decarie said.

“It means a lot to us as veterans to get involved because our brothers and sisters in arms have passed away with cancer,” Alan Leffew said.

