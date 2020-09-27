Advertisement

KANSAS PROUD: Motorcycle group holds fundraiser in support of breast cancer awareness

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A biker group known as Underground Kings held its 11th annual fundraiser to raise funds for breast cancer awareness Saturday.

In support of American Legion Post 256, the group will be donating the funds gathered from its bike show to Victory in the Valley, a non-profit cancer support group in Wichita.

Organizers said they’ve had people close to them go through cancer, which is why it’s important for them to give back.

“Victory in the Valley helped them out a lot and so it’s a way to give back,” Lucas Decarie said.

“It means a lot to us as veterans to get involved because our brothers and sisters in arms have passed away with cancer,” Alan Leffew said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restoration project revives piece of Wellington history

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Just in time for a big celebration in Wellington, the Sumner County community nears completion on a big, historic restoration project.

News

Wichita Heights football player recognized for off-the-field emergency response

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
The Wichita Heights High School football team is off to an undefeated start to the 2020 season, but it’s one player’s actions off the field that have coaches especially proud.

4You

4You: Heights football player helps keep people safe after crash, WPD officer shares special moment with neighborhood kids

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

News

Nearby community steps up to help residents being forced out of McPherson mobile home park

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Monday (Sept. 21), Eyewitness News learned that another mobile home park in McPherson has stepped up in a big way to help two of the impacted park’s residents,

Latest News

4You

4You: Charitable efforts benefit communities, alumnus pledges large gift to Wichita State business school

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Kansas Proud

Community provides RVs for Sedgwick Co. firefighters exposed to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Anna Auld
A firefighter’s ask for help is answered in a matter of hours, after posting on Facebook, in need of a couple of RVs.

Kansas Proud

Wichita State unveils one-of-a-kind WuShock statue on campus

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
Wichita State University on Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) unveiled a big gift: an eight-and-one-half foot tall statue of the university’s mascot, WuShock.

Kansas Proud

KMC finds top 16 Coolest Things Made in Kansas

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The Coolest Things Made In Kansas Contest has found its top 16 products.

Kansas Proud

Community helps Haysville women break pencil collection world record

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
A Haysville woman is trying to break the world record for having the most pencils, but she needs your help to do it.

Kansas Proud

Technology allows Kansas toddler to hear clearly for the first time

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
When you meet 13-month-old Connelly Benton, you soon learn he’s a little boy who is ready to explore. Thanks to advancements in medical technology, his world is one that’s becoming acoustically vibrant.