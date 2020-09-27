Advertisement

Kensington man dead after crash in Phillips County

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man from Kensington was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Phillips County.

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. on US-36 about 4 miles west of K-248.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Online crash logs, the driver of a Dodge Ram was eastbound on U-36 when he suddenly changed direction and went into a ditch.

The truck continued in the ditch and hit a field entrance. The vehicle went airborne and landed on the south shoulder of U-36. The truck rolled until it came to rest in the ditch.

The driver of the truck has been identified as Barton Shaffer, 23, of Kensington.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Shaffer was not wearing a seat belt.

