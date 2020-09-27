Local elected officials, church encourage youth to vote in upcoming election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local church wants to make sure young voices in the community area are heard.

St. Paul AME Church in Wichita hosted an event Sunday morning targeted at the youth.

Organizers said they want to make sure young people in the community know their ideas and concerns are valued.

The church invited local leaders, like Mayor Brandon Whipple, Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse and Councilman Brandon Johnson.

The event took place over Facebook Live and listeners were able to ask leaders questions or speak on concerns they may be having.

Organizers said these types of events are especially important with the elections coming up in November.

“It’s an election season and they need to understand that it’s not just their parents or grandparents, but it’s them too,” Joseph Shepard said. “So they need to understand that the laws being passed down here at the local and federal level are all impacting young people.”

Local leaders echoed that sentiment.

“I have two young daughters and so the conversations we have around the dinner table are so important to me,” Cruse said. “So going out into the larger community to understand the entire voices of the youth is so important.”

