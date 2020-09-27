Much cooler for the start of the workweek

Advertisement

Cooler for the workweek(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers will end, but it’s going to be a lot cooler for the start of the workweek.

Scattered showers will end overnight, moving to the southeast. Behind the cold front, the sky will clear and lows will drop into the 30s and 40s by early Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon, highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. It will be sunny and breezy, with gusts around 25-30, in from the north.

Sunshine will continue all week, without a chance for rain in the forecast. We will have some ups and downs, with highs warming into the low 70s Tuesday and the low 80s on Wednesday before cooler weather takes over for the rest of the week. A cold front will move through the state, from the north, dropping highs back into the 60s Thursday and Friday.

It will be mostly sunny and breezy next weekend with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the lower 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers ending in the evening, clouds clearing overnight. Wind: NE/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 69.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. Low: 44.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. High: 73.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 51 Sunny.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 49 Sunny.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 71 Low: 46 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 71 Low: 49 Mostly sunny.

