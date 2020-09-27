Advertisement

Peaceful demonstration held for Breonna Taylor in Riverside Park

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community members are holding peaceful demonstrations in support of Breonna Taylor in Wichita.

A crowd gathered Sunday afternoon at Riverside Park in solidarity with Taylor and to help bring justice in her death -- despite of the rainy weather.

People there said right now it’s a crucial time for the community to stand together.

“Injustice doesn’t care about the weather,” Pastor Moe said. “That’s what we’re fighting, we’re fighting injustice. We are standing together in unity and it’s that important.”

People at the march said they are going to continue to fight until things change.

“I felt like I needed to actually put that to work,” Jackson Colflesch said. “It’s great to know racism is a problem, but if I’m not going to do anything about it what’s the point?”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local elected officials, church encourage youth to vote in upcoming election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
St. Paul AME Church in Wichita hosted an event Sunday morning targeted at the youth.

News

Local elected officials, church encourage youth to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Walk organized for Breonna Taylor in Riverside Park

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Car runs into Bank of America building in SW Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune and Kylie Cameron
A car has crashed into the Bank of America on 31st and Seneca, according to emergency dispatch.

Latest News

News

Car runs into Bank of America building in SW Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune and Kylie Cameron
A car has crashed into the Bank of America on 31st and Seneca, according to emergency dispatch.

News

Ellis County Health Department to begin offering flu shots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
To set up an appointment, call (785) 628-9440.

Forecast

Much cooler for the start of the workweek

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Showers will end, but it’s going to be a lot cooler for the start of the workweek.

News

Intersection where deadly crash occurred near Viola trouble spot

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

26-year-old woman with brain cancer celebrates what could be her last birthday

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Wichita Open personnel and players adjust to COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 21 hours ago