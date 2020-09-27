Peaceful demonstration held for Breonna Taylor in Riverside Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community members are holding peaceful demonstrations in support of Breonna Taylor in Wichita.

A crowd gathered Sunday afternoon at Riverside Park in solidarity with Taylor and to help bring justice in her death -- despite of the rainy weather.

People there said right now it’s a crucial time for the community to stand together.

“Injustice doesn’t care about the weather,” Pastor Moe said. “That’s what we’re fighting, we’re fighting injustice. We are standing together in unity and it’s that important.”

People at the march said they are going to continue to fight until things change.

“I felt like I needed to actually put that to work,” Jackson Colflesch said. “It’s great to know racism is a problem, but if I’m not going to do anything about it what’s the point?”

