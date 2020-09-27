Showers and much cooler weather today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front is moving across Kansas and should pass through Wichita and south-central parts of the state by Noon today. Expect temperatures behind the front to drop into the upper 50s and low 60s by afternoon. The wind will shift to the north once the front passes and become quite gusty. Gusts approaching 30-40 m.p.h. The front will also produce numerous scattered showers (mainly along and east of I-135) through the afternoon, even a few storms are possible. If a strong storm moves over your area, expect a brief heavy downpour with the potential for small hail. High temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s before Noon.

Showers and any storms should move out by early evening with clearing skies most areas. The temperatures will continue to drop overnight with upper 30s and 40s dominating most of Kansas by morning. A good night to open up the windows and enjoy the cooler refreshing air, however you might need a blanket by morning.

After a chilly start to the morning, expect plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures on Monday. Highs will be in the 60s statewide. The Fall weather continues through the week with the warmest day coming on Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Another cold front moves through Wednesday night dropping temperatures into the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week and next weekend. Dry weather will persist statewide, through the extended forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy, scattered showers-rumbles developing. Wind: SE/NE 10-25; gusty. High: 72. (low 60s by afternoon).

Tonight: Any storms ending. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. Low: 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Monday night: Clear and chilly. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 44.

Tue: High: 72 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 47 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 72 Low: 46 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 71 Low: 49 Mostly sunny.

