Advertisement

Showers and much cooler weather today

Scattered showers, windy and cooler today
Scattered showers, windy and cooler today(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front is moving across Kansas and should pass through Wichita and south-central parts of the state by Noon today. Expect temperatures behind the front to drop into the upper 50s and low 60s by afternoon. The wind will shift to the north once the front passes and become quite gusty. Gusts approaching 30-40 m.p.h. The front will also produce numerous scattered showers (mainly along and east of I-135) through the afternoon, even a few storms are possible. If a strong storm moves over your area, expect a brief heavy downpour with the potential for small hail. High temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s before Noon.

Showers and any storms should move out by early evening with clearing skies most areas. The temperatures will continue to drop overnight with upper 30s and 40s dominating most of Kansas by morning. A good night to open up the windows and enjoy the cooler refreshing air, however you might need a blanket by morning.

After a chilly start to the morning, expect plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures on Monday. Highs will be in the 60s statewide. The Fall weather continues through the week with the warmest day coming on Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Another cold front moves through Wednesday night dropping temperatures into the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week and next weekend. Dry weather will persist statewide, through the extended forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy, scattered showers-rumbles developing. Wind: SE/NE 10-25; gusty. High: 72. (low 60s by afternoon).

Tonight: Any storms ending. Wind: NW 5-15; gusty. Low: 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Monday night: Clear and chilly. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 44.

Tue: High: 72 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 47 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 72 Low: 46 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 71 Low: 49 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday with a chance for rain

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state Saturday night, bringing big changes for the rest of the weekend.

Forecast

Record heat today, much cooler Sunday

Updated: 23 hours ago
Summer Saturday, Fall returns Sunday

Forecast

Summer to fall - a split weekend ahead

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Summer Saturday gives way to fall on Sunday.

Forecast

Warm up to start the weekend, then cool fronts

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will soar into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon underneath a sunny sky.

Latest News

Forecast

Big changes will take place this weekend

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Summer weather will give way to fall over the weekend

Forecast

Bright blue skies Thursday, temps climb Friday

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says bright blue skies return today and Friday and highs will climb into the 80s and 90s across the state.

Forecast

Warming trend around the corner

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Afternoon temperatures will be well above normal into the weekend

Forecast

Warmer weather returns Thursday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:02 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We are tracking a weekend weather maker that will bring wind and cooler weather to Kansas

Forecast

Foggy weather returns Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Foggy weather could slow travel early Wednesday.

Forecast

Believe it or not, Tropical Storm Beta will have an impact on Kansas

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Even Tropical Storm Beta is several hundred miles away in Texas, southeast Kansas will some (light) rain from the storm while the rest of us see clouds and cooler temperatures.