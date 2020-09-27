Advertisement

Wichitans hold rally for Breonna Taylor

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A crowd gathered to rally for Breonna Taylor in Wichita Saturday.

The event was sponsored by the Wichita Coalition Against Gun Violence.

Organizers said the focus of the event was to bring justice for Taylor and raise awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as other issues.

People there said they believe what has happened recently has been an injustice and they want to show their support.

“We are here because we believe that all people are created in the image of God and what has happened recently has been dehumanizing especially towards Black and brown bodies,” Christina Manero said.

“This is just a really crazy time,” Rev. Michael Poage said. “We all need to pull together as a community and all the different distinct communities in order to bring equality to our cities, to our rural areas, to our neighborhoods.”

The group also said they hope to bring awareness to the importance of voting, as well as gun safety.

