14-year-old arrested, BB gun damage sought in Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Arkansas City police arrested a teenager after he and two other juveniles allegedly shot out a truck window with a BB gun.

Officers were notified at 4:12 a.m. on Saturday of a vehicle pursuit outside of the city limits involving the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office and a silver Pontiac Firebird.

Police gathered information that led them to investigate a report of criminal damage to property and illegal discharge of an air rifle or BB gun within the city limits.

An Arkansas City resident reported that a vehicle matching the Firebird’s description drove by his location and shot the window of his truck. The truck’s owner followed the suspects' vehicle and was able to flag down a sheriff’s deputy to report the crime.

Police said they determined after further investigation that three juveniles were involved. A 14-year-old Arkansas City male was arrested in connection with the crime. The case was forwarded to the Cowley County Attorney’s Office for review.

“It should be noted that during this investigation, additional victims could be linked with these suspects, stretching from Arkansas City to Winfield,” said Police Chief Dan Ward.

Any damage associated with this incident would have occurred between late Friday night and the early morning hours on Saturday.

If you notice damage to your property as a result of a BB gun, contact Cowley County Emergency Communications at (620) 441-4444.

