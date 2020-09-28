Advertisement

A little less wind Tuesday

Dry and seasonal for late September
Looks a little warmer Tuesday afternoon
Looks a little warmer Tuesday afternoon
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much of Kansas will still have some wind on Tuesday, but it won’t be as gusty. There’s still no sign of any rain for the area as the month of September comes to a close.

Skies will be clear early Tuesday with lows in the 30s and 40s. Highs will be back into the mid and upper 70s with northwest winds gusting to around 30 mph.

It will likely warm up a bit more on Wednesday with a return to some lower 80s, but another cold front arrives by mid-afternoon to bring our temperatures back down for the second half of the week.

Dry weather should continue through the end of the week too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. NW 5-10. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Sunny; a bit breezy. NW 10-20; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. W/SW 5-15. Low: 50

Wed: High: 84 Sunny; warmer.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 51 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 44 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 72 Low: 48 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 47 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 71 Low: 43 Sunny to mostly sunny.

