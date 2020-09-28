Adalberto Mondesi earns AL Player of the Week Honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was named American League Player of the Week Monday for the final week of baseball’s regular season, dated September 21-27.

This comes after a stretch that saw Mondesi hit an ML-best .615, 16/26, across seven games. He also lead the majors in runs (10), hits (16), steals (5), on base percentage (.655) and slugging percentage (1.154) for the final week of the year. His eight extra base hits lead the AL, 2 of those home runs hit in games Saturday and Sunday.

The run also included Mondesi hitting safely in nine straight at-bats, one shy of a Royals record held by Joe Randa 21 years ago. He will enter the 2021 season on a 7-game hit streak.

