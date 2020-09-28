Body found near Augusta identified as missing Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed the body of a man found near Augusta on July 17 was that of missing Wichitan Brian Butler.

The sheriff’s office said DNA was used to identify Butler’s body which was found badly decomposed. Shoes, gloves, a helmet, and a bicycle were also found in the same location, according to the sheriff’s office.

Butler was reported missing on June 17. Wichita police said the 62-year-old was in good health and was missing under circumstances that family members said did not conform to his normal routine or habits.

The sheriff’s office said Butler’s cause of death is still under investigation pending autopsy results.

