CDC recommends making Thanksgiving virtual, this year

(KWCH) - Thanksgiving is less than two months away, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering guidance on how to celebrate the holiday safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC recommends families who usually travel to see each other hold virtual Thanksgivings instead of in-person gatherings

The agency says staying home is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It suggests having smaller Thanksgiving dinners with people only living in the same household.

The CDC assigned activities to certain categories and classified them as lower, moderate or higher risk. Find the complete list below.

Lower risk activities

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate risk activities



Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your communityLower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

Higher risk activities

The CDC says you should avoid these higher-risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race

Attending crowded parades

Using alcohol or drugs , which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

Find more on the CDC’s recommendations here.

