Cool for now, much warmer weather returns mid-week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the clouds have left Kansas, but the cooler conditions will stick around today. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon and that is several degrees below normal.

Expect warmer weather through mid-week as temperatures top-out in the middle 70s on Tuesday and lower 80s on Wednesday. Along with the warm-up will be quiet skies with sunshine in the forecast both days as well.

Our next weather maker is a cold front that will roll through the state on Thursday. Much cooler temperatures in the 60s during the day, and 40s at night, will be accompanied by some wind, but no rainfall is expected with the front.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 70.

Tonight: Clear and cool. NW 5-10. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Sunshine. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. NW/SE 5-10. Low: 49.

Wed: High: 84. Low: 48. Sunny; much warmer.

Thu: High: 68. Low: 44. Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler.

Fri: High: 71. Low: 48. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 74. Low: 51. Partly cloudy and breezy; isolated showers.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 40. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.