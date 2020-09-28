Advertisement

Cool for now, much warmer weather returns mid-week

Weather forecast - September 28
Weather forecast - September 28(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the clouds have left Kansas, but the cooler conditions will stick around today. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon and that is several degrees below normal.

Expect warmer weather through mid-week as temperatures top-out in the middle 70s on Tuesday and lower 80s on Wednesday. Along with the warm-up will be quiet skies with sunshine in the forecast both days as well.

Our next weather maker is a cold front that will roll through the state on Thursday. Much cooler temperatures in the 60s during the day, and 40s at night, will be accompanied by some wind, but no rainfall is expected with the front.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 70.

Tonight: Clear and cool. NW 5-10. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Sunshine. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. NW/SE 5-10. Low: 49.

Wed: High: 84. Low: 48. Sunny; much warmer.

Thu: High: 68. Low: 44. Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler.

Fri: High: 71. Low: 48. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 74. Low: 51. Partly cloudy and breezy; isolated showers.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 40. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Much cooler for the start of the workweek

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Showers will end, but it’s going to be a lot cooler for the start of the workweek.

Forecast

Showers and much cooler weather today

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dean Jones
Cold front moving through Kansas today

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday with a chance for rain

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state Saturday night, bringing big changes for the rest of the weekend.

Forecast

Record heat today, much cooler Sunday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT
Summer Saturday, Fall returns Sunday

Latest News

Forecast

Summer to fall - a split weekend ahead

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Summer Saturday gives way to fall on Sunday.

Forecast

Warm up to start the weekend, then cool fronts

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will soar into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon underneath a sunny sky.

Forecast

Big changes will take place this weekend

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Summer weather will give way to fall over the weekend

Forecast

Bright blue skies Thursday, temps climb Friday

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says bright blue skies return today and Friday and highs will climb into the 80s and 90s across the state.

Forecast

Warming trend around the corner

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Afternoon temperatures will be well above normal into the weekend

Forecast

Warmer weather returns Thursday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:02 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We are tracking a weekend weather maker that will bring wind and cooler weather to Kansas