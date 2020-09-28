Garden City police investigate man’s death at motel

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a local motel.

Officers responded to the Sunflower Inn around 11:24 a.m. on Sunday for a man not breathing.

When they arrived, they and were taken to Room 115 by motel staff. There, officers found Alec Cantu (23) dead on the floor. Police said Cantu had signs of trauma to his body and it was apparent that an altercation had taken place inside the motel room.

At 9:48 a.m. of the same morning, the Finney County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4100 W. Railroad Ave. for an abandoned vehicle in the Arkansas River. The car was registered to Alec Cantu and had been vandalized.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you witnessed this incident or have information related to this incident, you are asked to call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

