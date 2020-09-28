Advertisement

Garden City police investigate man’s death at motel

Police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene(KY3)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a local motel.

Officers responded to the Sunflower Inn around 11:24 a.m. on Sunday for a man not breathing.

When they arrived, they and were taken to Room 115 by motel staff. There, officers found Alec Cantu (23) dead on the floor. Police said Cantu had signs of trauma to his body and it was apparent that an altercation had taken place inside the motel room.

At 9:48 a.m. of the same morning, the Finney County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4100 W. Railroad Ave. for an abandoned vehicle in the Arkansas River. The car was registered to Alec Cantu and had been vandalized.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you witnessed this incident or have information related to this incident, you are asked to call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas reports 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County identifies cluster at Paradigm Services

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Sedgwick County Health Department has identified a new COVID-19 cluster at Paradigm Services.

State

Kansas Capitol meditation room moved to create staff space

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has moved a Kansas Statehouse meditation room created by Republicans as a place for prayer and reflection.

Latest News

Missing Persons

Body found near Augusta identified as missing Wichita man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed the body of a man found near Augusta on July 17 was that of missing Wichitan Brian Butler.

Building You

Week of September 28: Job of the Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Week of September 28: Job of the Day

National Politics

The only debate moderator to return, Fox’s Wallace preps

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Four years ago when he first moderated a general election presidential debate, Chris Wallace was firm and funny in trying to get Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to stop talking simultaneously.

News

Voter outreach effort in Hutch shows personal side of voting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
The social media campaign #HutchVotes seeks to have people share a video or post about what the voting experience is like and means for them.

News

Intersection where five lost their life Friday known as unsafe to those who live in area

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
Some in the surrounding community said they don’t think the intersection is safe.

News

Quarantine darts becomes global phenomenon

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
When the pandemic started, dart players here in Wichita found themselves without places to play due to bars closing their doors.