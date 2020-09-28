Gov. Kelly to announce new unified testing strategy at COVID-19 news conference
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her weekly COVID-19 news conference on Monday, at 4:00 p.m.
According to a news release, she will be announcing a new unified testing strategy.
