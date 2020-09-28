Advertisement

Historical gunfight reenactments suspended at Cowtown

One person non-life-threatening injuries in an accidental shooting during a demonstration in Wichita's Old Cowtown.
One person non-life-threatening injuries in an accidental shooting during a demonstration in Wichita's Old Cowtown.
By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ten days after a gunfight reenactment at Old Cowtown Museum ended with a 24-year-old man being shot with a live round, the City of Wichita announced that such reenactments at Cowtown have been suspended “until further notice.”

Police believe that the shooting was accidental, but questions still surround the investigation.

“Obviously something happened there that we need to investigate and look into,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said last week of the reported accidental shooting. Policywise, we do have measures put in place to ensure stuff like this doesn’t happen. We’re still trying to figure out what went wrong."

Last week, the City of Wichita provided policy information related to the performances at Cowtown. The rules are strict on how guns are handled and checked and clearly state that no live ammo should even be on location.

