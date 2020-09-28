Kansas reports 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday.

According to the state agency, since Friday, Kansas has added 1,366 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths.

The Reno County Health Department reported a fourth resident with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 died on Sept. 25 while hospitalized in Hutchinson.

Kansas reports 50 more hospitalizations over the weekend due to COVID-19.

