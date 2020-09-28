Kansas reports 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday.
According to the state agency, since Friday, Kansas has added 1,366 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths.
The Reno County Health Department reported a fourth resident with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 died on Sept. 25 while hospitalized in Hutchinson.
Kansas reports 50 more hospitalizations over the weekend due to COVID-19.
