Advertisement

Kansas reports 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday.

According to the state agency, since Friday, Kansas has added 1,366 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths.

The Reno County Health Department reported a fourth resident with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 died on Sept. 25 while hospitalized in Hutchinson.

Kansas reports 50 more hospitalizations over the weekend due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County identifies cluster at Paradigm Services

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Sedgwick County Health Department has identified a new COVID-19 cluster at Paradigm Services.

National Politics

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

Coronavirus

Hotel workers struggle amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Hotel employees are getting hit hard as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs continue.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
On top of the pressure of nearly two decades of war, virus-related isolation, financial disruptions, remote schooling and loss of child care all happening almost overnight has strained troops and families.

Coronavirus

India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Health Ministry reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall total to 6,074,703.

National

Mother of SC teacher who died from COVID-19 dies of virus complications weeks after daughter

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Shirley Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on Sept. 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, a family member said.

National

Mother, daughter die of COVID-19 weeks apart

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The mother of teacher who died from COVID-19 dies weeks after her daughter.

National

Separated by COVID-19 restrictions, dad supports son with cancer through silly dances

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Because of COVID-19 rules, only one of the 14-year-old's parents is allowed in the hospital while he receives treatment for leukemia.

Coronavirus

Dad dances outside hospital to cheer up, connect with son during chemo

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KTVT Staff
Because of COVID-19 rules, only one of the 14-year-old's parents is allowed in the hospital while he receives treatment for leukemia.