Quarantine darts becomes global phenomenon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 presented many challenges for all kinds of sports, including darts.

When the pandemic started, dart players here in Wichita found themselves without places to play due to bars closing their doors.

William Stuart, a darter here in Wichita, found a solution.

“With the quarantine situation there was a need and a desire to play, we have a league here in town called the WADS and we wanted to continue to play,” Stuart said.

So, he started streaming dart matches from his basement virtually.

“It’s literally like you’re Facetiming your family but your camera is on the dart board,” he said.

He called it Quarantine Darts.

“We started out playing just one match and got like 800 views, then I figured out how to do two cameras, one on the board and one on the players,” Stuart said. “I had a buddy over and all of the sudden we had like 5,000 views on this one stream and it kicked off from there.”

Then with the help of his friend, Matt Stoner, the Vice President of the American Dart Organization, Quarantine Darts took off across the country.

“I started calling my friends on the East coast that I know and those guys will play each other in grudge matches all the time and they’ll play all night long if they can,” said Stoner. “They can’t go to a bar or a club right now so we’re giving them an opportunity and an outlet to play with quarantine darts.”

Six months later, Stuart is now streaming matches between players all over the world, and between some of the best in the game.

"I didn’t think it was an opportunity, I thought it would be fun and I ran with it and all of the sudden you have viewers and a following and it just pushes you to continue to do it.

Stuart will stream the virtual darts world cup next week that will feature players from more than 40 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/quarantinedarts.

