Advertisement

Sedgwick County identifies cluster at Paradigm Services

COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County Health Department has identified a new COVID-19 cluster at Paradigm Services in Wichita.

The health department said there are five cases at the location. All staff and residents associated with the residence have been tested and are being monitored.

“The health, safety, and well-being of our residents and staff has always been and continues to be a top priority for Paradigm Services,” said Brandy Neice, Director. “We are following guidance from the CDC, KDHE, and the local health department to ensure that we are doing all we can to reduce the chances of our residents from contracting COVID-19.”

Sedgwick County investigates reports of notifiable diseases, like COVID-19. If a case is identified in an adult care home, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the Health Department at no cost or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The Health Department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, Sedgwick County encourages everyone to use good hand hygiene, keep six feet of distance away from others and wear a mask.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas reports 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday.

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

National Politics

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

Coronavirus

Hotel workers struggle amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Hotel employees are getting hit hard as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs continue.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
On top of the pressure of nearly two decades of war, virus-related isolation, financial disruptions, remote schooling and loss of child care all happening almost overnight has strained troops and families.

Coronavirus

India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Health Ministry reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall total to 6,074,703.

National

Mother of SC teacher who died from COVID-19 dies of virus complications weeks after daughter

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Shirley Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on Sept. 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, a family member said.

National

Mother, daughter die of COVID-19 weeks apart

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The mother of teacher who died from COVID-19 dies weeks after her daughter.

National

Separated by COVID-19 restrictions, dad supports son with cancer through silly dances

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Because of COVID-19 rules, only one of the 14-year-old's parents is allowed in the hospital while he receives treatment for leukemia.

Coronavirus

Dad dances outside hospital to cheer up, connect with son during chemo

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KTVT Staff
Because of COVID-19 rules, only one of the 14-year-old's parents is allowed in the hospital while he receives treatment for leukemia.