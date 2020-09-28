Sedgwick County identifies cluster at Paradigm Services

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County Health Department has identified a new COVID-19 cluster at Paradigm Services in Wichita.

The health department said there are five cases at the location. All staff and residents associated with the residence have been tested and are being monitored.

“The health, safety, and well-being of our residents and staff has always been and continues to be a top priority for Paradigm Services,” said Brandy Neice, Director. “We are following guidance from the CDC, KDHE, and the local health department to ensure that we are doing all we can to reduce the chances of our residents from contracting COVID-19.”

Sedgwick County investigates reports of notifiable diseases, like COVID-19. If a case is identified in an adult care home, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the Health Department at no cost or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The Health Department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, Sedgwick County encourages everyone to use good hand hygiene, keep six feet of distance away from others and wear a mask.

