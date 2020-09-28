Sentencing coming up for woman convicted in decapitation of Wichita grandmother

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Approaching eight months after a Sedgwick County jury found Rachel Hilayrd guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 decapitation and death of Wichita grandmother Micki Davis, Hilyard faces her sentencing.

A Sedgwick County District Court judge will hand down the sentence Tuesday (Sept. 29).

At her trial in early February, Hilyard testified that voices in her head told her to murder 63-year-old Davis on April 9, 2017. Testimony in the trial included members of Davis' family.

Davis faces a possible life sentence for the murder.

Hilyard underwent several mental evaluations before the summer of 2019 when a judge ruled her competent to stand trial.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.