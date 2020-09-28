Voter outreach effort in Hutch shows personal side of voting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - As Election Day nears, Hutchinson community members are being asked to share a story.

As part of last week’s local NAACP chapter’s week of action, an effort was started with the local NAACP’s youth organization, Hutch In Harmony and the city’s human relations commission.

Hutchinson human relations officer Datjaeta Moore said their social media campaign #HutchVotes seeks to have people share a video or post about what the voting experience is like and means for them.

“As we’re talking about what motivates people to votes, what encourages people,” Moore said. “It’s not enough just to tell people, ‘hey go vote. Hey, your voice matters.'”

For organizers, the hope is by having people throughout the community share their voice this way, it could encourage their neighbors to have their voice heard at the ballot box.

“As we’re sharing these stories, we’re not looking for these superstars and political pundits to go out there and tell their spaces, we want anybody and everybody to talk about what they’ve experienced,” said Moore.

This effort also wants to collect as many voices a possible because each one helps to build this community,

“This is not geared toward one party of another, this is geared toward Hutchinson and Hutchinson community folks,” Moore said.

She added, “We’re looking for all of those voter stories, where ever you on the voting spectrum. Where ever you are in the political spectrum.”

Moore said that’s the overall goal is to build community around the interest and value of voting.

“I’m a first-time voter and I am so excited to know that one, just one, my vote counts,” Ola Mae Evans said.

Moore said, “Voting has no discrimination as far as age, other than being 18.”

The effort will also be informative as well to assist those it motivates to know what to do next with registering to vote, finding a person’s polling place and information on the candidates.

“Want people to be as informed as possible but at the end of the day, we want to connect people to this really exciting experience,” said Moore.

Even though this election might be driven by the top of the ballot race, #Hutchvotes aims to make sure their community knows about the local races and candidates.

“We get a chance to have a say in what happens.” Moore said, “Not just at the national space, but the things that really matter are our local places. Our representatives, our senators, our city leadership. Those are the pieces that impact each and every one of the residents of Hutchinson.”

The groups will be also be hosting a voter registration drive Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. at Chester I. Lewis Plaza in Hutchinson.

“When I’m looking at these videos, I’m inspired to just reach out and just hear more and hopefully build upon the relationships that we have so much more in common than we have different. If we can see that, that’s the foundation we want to lay." Moore said, "Actually for the Human Relations Commission, to bring community together.”

Hutchinson NAACP is also planning to host a candidate forum for local races in October.

My Vote Info

KS Votes

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.