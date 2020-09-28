Advertisement

Week of September 28: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Site Training Manager | ADT (Protection 1) | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11260333

TUESDAY: Municipal Information Officer | City of El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11282989

WEDNESDAY: Diesel Mechanic | First Student | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11288136

THURSDAY: Senior Financial Analyst | Foley Industries | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11287309

FRIDAY: Senior Corrections Officer | Sedgwick County | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11286420

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

The only debate moderator to return, Fox’s Wallace preps

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Four years ago when he first moderated a general election presidential debate, Chris Wallace was firm and funny in trying to get Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to stop talking simultaneously.

News

Voter outreach effort in Hutch shows personal side of voting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
The social media campaign #HutchVotes seeks to have people share a video or post about what the voting experience is like and means for them.

News

Intersection where five lost their life Friday known as unsafe to those who live in area

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
Some in the surrounding community said they don’t think the intersection is safe.

News

Quarantine darts becomes global phenomenon

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
When the pandemic started, dart players here in Wichita found themselves without places to play due to bars closing their doors.

Latest News

News

Quarantine darts becomes global phenomenon

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Voter outreach effort in Hutch shows personal side of voting

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Car runs into Bank of America building in SW Wichita

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Local elected officials, church encourage youth to vote in upcoming election

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
St. Paul AME Church in Wichita hosted an event Sunday morning targeted at the youth.

News

Local elected officials, church encourage youth to vote

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Peaceful demonstration held for Breonna Taylor in Riverside Park

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
A crowd gathered Sunday afternoon at Riverside Park in solidarity with Taylor and to help bring justice in her death -- despite of the rainy weather.