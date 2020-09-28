Advertisement

Wichita Police Department launches youth-crime intervention effort

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Monday announced the formation of a unit to help with intervention efforts, proactively addressing youth involved in gangs and illegal behavior.

The WPD, in collaboration with Sedgwick County Juvenile Services, created a WPD Juvenile Intervention Unit (JIU). The WPD said the newly-created unit consists of a WPD sergeant, two WPD detectives, and two juvenile intervention officers.

“Youth who offend at a young age are more likely to become chronic and violent offenders as they age, and the best opportunity to intervene is as early as possible,” Wichita police said. “Because the first contact is often the police, we are in a position to be the most helpful. JIU staff will coordinate with child welfare groups, schools, treatment providers, and youth organizations to more effectively help Wichita’s youth.”

The WPD said the JIU will use practices such as focused deterrence, diversion, and restorative justice “to keep youth out of the criminal justice system and onto positive paths by increasing their access to service providers in (the) community.”

“We are concerned about youth involved in illegal behavior and need to improve our rates of recidivism, help our youth and reduce crime,” WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said. This newly created team will be investing in Wichita youth to assist them in getting the resources and support to be successful."

"

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meritrust: Best ways to track your finances

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Meritrust: Best ways to track your finances

Education

Questions surround resignation of Wichita State president ahead of search for new leader

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita State University President Jay Golden has submitted his resignation to the Kansas Board of Regents.

Safety

Call for safety improvements at intersection near Viola follows crash that killed mother, 4 children

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sedgwick County is looking to make changes to the intersection with the goal of preventing another tragedy at the spot north of Viola in southwest Sedgwick County.

Crime

Sentencing Tuesday for woman convicted in decapitation of Wichita grandmother

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A Sedgwick County District Court judge will hand down the sentence Tuesday (Sept. 29).

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC recommends making Thanksgiving virtual this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The CDC is offering guidance on how to celebrate the holiday safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Historical gunfight reenactments suspended at Cowtown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Ten days after a gunfight reenactment at Old Cowtown Museum ended with a 24-year-old man being shot with a live round, the City of Wichita announced that such reenactments at Cowtown have been suspended “until further notice.”

News

Gov. Kelly announces new unified testing strategy at COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Angela Smith
Gov. Laura Kelly will be holding her weekly COVID-19 news conference on Monday, at 4:00 p.m.

Coronavirus

Kansas has another COVID-19 spike; counties worry about aid

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County identifies cluster at Paradigm Services

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Sedgwick County Health Department has identified a new COVID-19 cluster at Paradigm Services.