Wichita Police Department launches youth-crime intervention effort

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Monday announced the formation of a unit to help with intervention efforts, proactively addressing youth involved in gangs and illegal behavior.

The WPD, in collaboration with Sedgwick County Juvenile Services, created a WPD Juvenile Intervention Unit (JIU). The WPD said the newly-created unit consists of a WPD sergeant, two WPD detectives, and two juvenile intervention officers.

“Youth who offend at a young age are more likely to become chronic and violent offenders as they age, and the best opportunity to intervene is as early as possible,” Wichita police said. “Because the first contact is often the police, we are in a position to be the most helpful. JIU staff will coordinate with child welfare groups, schools, treatment providers, and youth organizations to more effectively help Wichita’s youth.”

The WPD said the JIU will use practices such as focused deterrence, diversion, and restorative justice “to keep youth out of the criminal justice system and onto positive paths by increasing their access to service providers in (the) community.”

“We are concerned about youth involved in illegal behavior and need to improve our rates of recidivism, help our youth and reduce crime,” WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said. This newly created team will be investing in Wichita youth to assist them in getting the resources and support to be successful."

