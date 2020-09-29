Advertisement

4You: Wichita man turns love of darts into global phenomenon, teacher greets students with ‘Hamilton’ parody

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

A Wichita man turned his love for the game of darts into a global phenomenon. When the global pandemic hit, dart players in Wichita found themselves without a place to play due to bars closing their doors.

So, William Stuart started streaming dart matches virtually from his basement. He called it “Quarantine Darts.” Next week, Stuart will stream the Virtual Darts World Cup, featuring players from more than 40 countries.

A Wichita middle school teacher welcomed his students back to school in a unique, virtual way earlier this month. Michael Mays is a choir teacher at Stucky Middle School. He recently wrote and performed a short “Hamilton” parody to welcome his students to a new school year.

Construction workers uncover mammoth tusk in Pratt

Updated: 1 hours ago

