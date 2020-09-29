Gates reopening at McConnell Air Force Base

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - (UPDATE: 8:15 a.m.) McConnell Air Force Base says the back gate is now back open and entry and exit from base housing has resumed. We are still waiting to hear what prompted the lockdown in the first place.

McConnell Air Force Base says all gates are closed at this time due to a “security incident.” No one is being allowed on or off the base. This includes base housing.

Everyone on base has been asked to remain indoors.

A Public Affairs representative with the base tells Eyewitness News this is part of an ongoing investigation and they’re working to release more information.

