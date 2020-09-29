Advertisement

Gates reopening at McConnell Air Force Base

McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell Air Force Base(KWCH)
By John Boyd
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - (UPDATE: 8:15 a.m.) McConnell Air Force Base says the back gate is now back open and entry and exit from base housing has resumed. We are still waiting to hear what prompted the lockdown in the first place.

Watch for updates as we get them here at www.kwch.com.

-----

McConnell Air Force Base says all gates are closed at this time due to a “security incident.” No one is being allowed on or off the base. This includes base housing.

Everyone on base has been asked to remain indoors.

A Public Affairs representative with the base tells Eyewitness News this is part of an ongoing investigation and they’re working to release more information.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Despite CDC recommendation, 'virtual Thanksgiving' not an option, some families say

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Gov. Kelly concerned as COVID-19 cases rise in Kansas

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Construction workers uncover mammoth tusk in Pratt

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Construction workers uncover mammoth tusk in Pratt

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
Construction workers in Pratt Monday uncovered a piece of history experts say could be thousands, or even millions of years old.

Latest News

News

Census push in Dodge City ( En español)

Updated: 12 hours ago

Western Kansas News

Dodge City group pushing for census participation with time winding down

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
While some lawmakers are pushing for extra time to collect responses for the 2020 Census, the deadline, for now, is Wednesday (Sept. 30).

News

4 for You 9.28.20

Updated: 14 hours ago
4 for You 9.28.20

FactFinder12

FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Bollier’s votes on abortion, guns

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Flippin
FactFinder 12 investigator Alex Flippin looked into a televised ad making claims against U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier. The ad paid for by Super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, makes two claims about Bollier.

News

Clean up begins at abandoned NE Wichita restaurant used for illegal dumping

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
Clean up began Monday at an abandoned Wichita restaurant that had become a dumping site for junk. It all started with a phone call to Factfinder 12.

News

Clean up begins at Wichita restaurant used for illegal dumping

Updated: 14 hours ago
Clean up begins at Wichita restaurant used for illegal dumping