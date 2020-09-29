Can masks cause sore throats?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We asked a local expert if masks cause sore throats.

The short answer, dirty masks may carry germs that could cause illnesses.

Karen Bally, director of infection prevention for Ascension Via Christi Hospitals, dispels the myth the mask, itself, causes sore throats.

“When you’re talking to somebody with a mask on, sometimes it’s hard to hear, sometimes you’re elevating your voice or you’re raising your voice, which could cause a little bit of strain. But there’s real no scientific evidence that the mask itself is causing you to have a sore throat,” said Bally.

But, dirty masks can get you sick.

“Seasonal allergies and things like that, here locally, in Kansas. Sometimes the dust participles that are in the air, sometimes viruses that are in the air can get stuck into your mask. If you’re not washing it and taking care of it properly, sometimes that does lead to sore throats,” said Bally.

Her advice is to find a mask that fits your face properly. Make sure the mask covers your nose and mouth.

If it is a cloth mask, make sure you wash and dry them properly. If it is a disposable one, make sure you get a new one after its one-time usage.

“Important to find a mask that really fits your face and is comfortable for you, and then it’s important that you take care of the mask,” said Bally.

