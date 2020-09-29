Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, fiancée expecting
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWCH) - Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews are expecting.
Matthews posted the big news on Twitter Tuesday along with a photo of the couple holding a sonogram photo.
“Just taking a small detour to the wedding," she said tagging Mahomes.
The couple got engaged at the beginning of the month. They have been dating since high school.
