Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, fiancée expecting

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWCH) - Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews are expecting.

Matthews posted the big news on Twitter Tuesday along with a photo of the couple holding a sonogram photo.

“Just taking a small detour to the wedding," she said tagging Mahomes.

The couple got engaged at the beginning of the month. They have been dating since high school.

