Cold front on the way soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front will move in Wednesday, but temperatures should have a chance of briefly warming a bit before the much cooler air pushes in for Thursday and Friday.

Look for temperatures to be in the 40s for much of the state early Wednesday, then warming close to 80 during the afternoon. The cold front should push through most of the area by early afternoon, leading to gusty north winds. Some areas will have gusts approaching 35 mph.

It will be much cooler on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will mainly be in the 60s for highs and it still looks dry. A few showers may show up Saturday for central and eastern Kansas, but the chance is slim and it won’t amount to very much for the places that do get some moisture.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear, not as cool. W/SW 5-10. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy and warmer. N/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. N/NW 5-10. Low: 49.

Thu: High: 68 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 50 Turning cloudy; few P.M. showers.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 47 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 69 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 46 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.