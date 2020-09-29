Advertisement

Cold front on the way soon

A brief warm up on Wednesday turns much cooler Thursday
Next cold front will deliver changes soon
Next cold front will deliver changes soon(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front will move in Wednesday, but temperatures should have a chance of briefly warming a bit before the much cooler air pushes in for Thursday and Friday.

Look for temperatures to be in the 40s for much of the state early Wednesday, then warming close to 80 during the afternoon. The cold front should push through most of the area by early afternoon, leading to gusty north winds. Some areas will have gusts approaching 35 mph.

It will be much cooler on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will mainly be in the 60s for highs and it still looks dry. A few showers may show up Saturday for central and eastern Kansas, but the chance is slim and it won’t amount to very much for the places that do get some moisture.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear, not as cool. W/SW 5-10. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy and warmer. N/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. N/NW 5-10. Low: 49.

Thu: High: 68 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 50 Turning cloudy; few P.M. showers.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 47 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 69 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 46 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warming up for Kansas

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Next cool down comes through on Thursday.

Forecast

A little less wind Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Still a bit breezy on Tuesday

Forecast

Cool for now, much warmer weather returns mid-week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT
A temperature roller coaster this week for Kansas.

Forecast

Much cooler for the start of the workweek

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Showers will end, but it’s going to be a lot cooler for the start of the workweek.

Latest News

Forecast

Showers and much cooler weather today

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Cold front moving through Kansas today

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday with a chance for rain

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state Saturday night, bringing big changes for the rest of the weekend.

Forecast

Record heat today, much cooler Sunday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT
Summer Saturday, Fall returns Sunday

Forecast

Summer to fall - a split weekend ahead

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Summer Saturday gives way to fall on Sunday.

Forecast

Warm up to start the weekend, then cool fronts

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will soar into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon underneath a sunny sky.

Forecast

Big changes will take place this weekend

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Summer weather will give way to fall over the weekend