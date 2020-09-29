Construction workers uncover mammoth tusk in Pratt

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - Construction workers in Pratt Monday uncovered a piece of history experts say could be thousands, or even millions of years old. The treasure they uncovered: a mammoth tusk.

The crew working in Pratt said they were trenching in sewer lines for a new truck-oil change and tire repair station when they felt something out of the ordinary. The property’s owner, Dale Withers, said he plans to hang on to the tusk as a keepsake.

“Yeah, that’s pretty awesome,” he said.

Withers has lived in Pratt for his entire life, but until Monday, he’d never seen anything like what the construction crew uncovered. He wants to make sure others get to see it, too.

“I want to get it rebuilt, where it won’t deteriorate, and I’m going to put it in a glass case, and put it at the store we’re building over there and say, ‘that was found at this location this date,'" Withers said.

Sternberg Museum Paleontologist Mike Evehart said this is a unique discovery.

“To find one out in the plains like this is unusual. The bones have been there for a long time,” he said. “They get a chance to be scattered, washed down into the streams, and so on. It’s just a data point. It’s great to know these animals were here, and we normally find that out because we recognize the bones, and in this case, the tusk.”

“It’s a look back into ancient history that those involved are glad to be apart of,” said Randy Thimesch with R. Thimesch Construction.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.