Advertisement

Dodge City group pushing for census participation with time winding down

By Ruby Munguia
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - While some lawmakers are pushing for extra time to collect responses for the 2020 Census, the deadline, for now, is Wednesday (Sept. 30). In Dodge City, Eyewitness news on Monday caught up with a group working hard to make sure everyone in the community is counted.

For some in Latino and Hispanic communities in Kansas, filling out the census can be an intimidating process.

“There’s still a little bit of that fear in the community. Whether it’s because of the fear of immigration, fear of their information being spread out with government agencies. But there’s also a lot of the lack of information on what the census does and how it translates to their community,” said Blanca Soto, campaign director for Kansas Appleseed in Southwest Kansas.

That used to be the case for Vicky Ortiz, a longtime Dodge City resident.

“I’ve been in the United States for more than 30 years, and this is gonna be my first time counting myself and my family,” she said. “Why? Because maybe in the past we (didn’t) have enough information.”

Soto believes it’s important to explain how the census works and how it can be beneficial.

“I think once we talk to the community about how it impacts the kids at the school, how it impacts their public libraries in their communities, how (it impacts) most of the services we use day-to-day really, the response changes and they want to participate,” Soto said.

Until the deadline, she plans to keep pushing for people to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census.

“We know that there are still people out there who haven’t filled it out, so we’re not gonna stop because our numbers are looking a little better. Because we’re still not at 100 percent," Soto said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4 for You 9.28.20

Updated: 1 hours ago
4 for You 9.28.20

FactFinder12

FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Bollier’s votes on abortion, guns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Flippin
FactFinder 12 investigator Alex Flippin looked into a televised ad making claims against U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier. The ad paid for by Super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, makes two claims about Bollier.

News

Clean up begins at abandoned NE Wichita restaurant used for illegal dumping

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
Clean up began Monday at an abandoned Wichita restaurant that had become a dumping site for junk. It all started with a phone call to Factfinder 12.

News

Clean up begins at Wichita restaurant used for illegal dumping

Updated: 2 hours ago
Clean up begins at Wichita restaurant used for illegal dumping

Latest News

Crime

14-year-old arrested, BB gun damage sought in Arkansas City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Arkansas City police arrested a teenager after he and two other juveniles allegedly shot out a truck window with a BB gun.

News

FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Bollier's votes on abortion, guns

Updated: 2 hours ago
FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Bollier's votes on abortion, guns

News

Wichita teacher makes house call to remote learner

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wichita teacher makes house call to remote learner

News

Questions continue after Wichita State University president resigns

Updated: 2 hours ago
Questions continue after Wichita State University president resigns

News

Changes discussed for intersection where Sedgwick County family died

Updated: 3 hours ago
Changes discussed for intersection where Sedgwick County family died

News

Wichita Police Department launches youth-crime intervention effort

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
he Wichita Police Department on Monday announced the formation of a unit to help with intervention efforts, proactively addressing youth involved in gangs and illegal behavior.