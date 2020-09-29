Dodge City group pushing for census participation with time winding down

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - While some lawmakers are pushing for extra time to collect responses for the 2020 Census, the deadline, for now, is Wednesday (Sept. 30). In Dodge City, Eyewitness news on Monday caught up with a group working hard to make sure everyone in the community is counted.

For some in Latino and Hispanic communities in Kansas, filling out the census can be an intimidating process.

“There’s still a little bit of that fear in the community. Whether it’s because of the fear of immigration, fear of their information being spread out with government agencies. But there’s also a lot of the lack of information on what the census does and how it translates to their community,” said Blanca Soto, campaign director for Kansas Appleseed in Southwest Kansas.

That used to be the case for Vicky Ortiz, a longtime Dodge City resident.

“I’ve been in the United States for more than 30 years, and this is gonna be my first time counting myself and my family,” she said. “Why? Because maybe in the past we (didn’t) have enough information.”

Soto believes it’s important to explain how the census works and how it can be beneficial.

“I think once we talk to the community about how it impacts the kids at the school, how it impacts their public libraries in their communities, how (it impacts) most of the services we use day-to-day really, the response changes and they want to participate,” Soto said.

Until the deadline, she plans to keep pushing for people to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census.

“We know that there are still people out there who haven’t filled it out, so we’re not gonna stop because our numbers are looking a little better. Because we’re still not at 100 percent," Soto said.

