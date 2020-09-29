FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Bollier’s votes on abortion, guns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the general election a little more than one month away, claims made for or against candidates running in a number of races are all over, especially in ads.

Monday night, (Sept. 28, 2020) FactFinder 12 investigator Alex Flippin looked into a televised ad making claims against U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier. The ad paid for by Super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, makes two claims about Bollier.

The first is that she supports late-term abortion. The bill cited in the ad came up for a vote in 2011 in the Kansas legislature and sought to restrict abortion after the 22nd week fo pregnancy. The bill passed and was approved by then Kansas Governor Sam Brownback. Bollier did vote against the bill, as did several Republican senators, some of whom remain in office.

Another claim said that Bollier wrote a bill to allow a simple judicial order to seize a person’s guns and that that person has to prove they’re not dangerous to get them back. The bill in question was referred to as “The Extreme Risk Protective Order Act,” up for vote in 2018.

The bill would have allowed police or family members to ask a judge to issue an order removing firearms from a person they believe posed an immediate threat to themselves or others. It wasn’t necessarily a simple process though. With the bill, the court would have to examine claims made by the person asking for the petition, search public records for criminal history and learn what firearms were in question, all before either granting or denying the request.

If a person did have their guns taken away, they’d then have to go to court to prove they did not present a danger. Here’s what Bollier’s campaign had to offer concerning this bill:

“Current state law does not have any due process when it comes to the police having the ability to remove guns from individuals. The bill that Barbara cosponsored actually introduced due process into the legal system by including provisions and language to ensure defendants received or could request a court hearing.”

The bill died in committee and was never made into law.

