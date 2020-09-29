Advertisement

Mahomes outplays Jackson to lead Chiefs past Ravens 34-20

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after connecting for a touchdown with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) nearby during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after connecting for a touchdown with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) nearby during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Patrick Mahomes put on a scintillating show while outperforming Lamar Jackson, and the Kansas City Chiefs deftly played the role of defending Super Bowl champions in a 34-20 thumping of the Baltimore Ravens.

Just about everything Mahomes did worked against an overmatched Baltimore defense that had allowed only two touchdowns in its first two games. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to help the Chiefs emphatically ended the Ravens' 14-game regular-season winning streak while extending their own run to 12 games, including playoffs. Jackson is 21-4 as the Ravens' starting quarterback, with three of those losses to Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Royals

Adalberto Mondesi earns AL Player of the Week Honors

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matt Henderson
Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was named American League Player of the Week Monday for the final week of baseball’s regular season, dated September 21-27.

College

Wildcats Pick Up Three Big 12 Player of the Week Accolades

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kansas State Athletics
Three Kansas State football players – Skylar Thompson, Jahron McPherson and Deuce Vaughn – have been named Big 12 Players of the Week following the Wildcats' come-from-behind victory at No. 3 Oklahoma, the conference office announced Monday.

KWCH

Wichita Open personnel and players adjust to COVID-19 precautions

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT
With no spectators allowed at the Wichita Open due to COVID restrictions, golfers and tournament staff are accepting the new subdued atmosphere.

Sports

K-State Uses Huge Second Half To Earn 38-35 Win Over No. 3 Oklahoma

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Kansas State Athletics
Kansas State scored 24 unanswered points to come back and top Oklahoma Saturday

Latest News

Coronavirus

Doctor discusses path to safe return for players, teams after pausing seasons due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
By Grant DeMars
Several recent situations across high schools in Kansas involve sports teams, especially football programs, having to pause their seasons due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 among players.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Dou, Wolfe and Sargent share first-round lead at Wichita Open

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT
Zecheng “Marty” Dou, Jared Wolfe and Billy Tom Sargent carded matching 7-under 63s on Thursday to claim a share of the first-round lead at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth. Brad Hopfinger, Taylor Dickson, Mark Baldwin and Mark Blakefield sit one stroke off the lead at 6-under.

Royals

Royals’ Alex Gordon to retire after 14 years

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday that Alex Gordon is retring “after 14 years of hard work and dedication” to the team.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes named one of TIME-100 most influential people

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith and CNN
TIME Magazine has revealed its annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

College

Wichita State Basketball returns for fall prep ahead of season

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By Braxton Jones
Wichita State basketball begins fall workouts ahead of 2020 season