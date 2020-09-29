McPherson Unified School District to return to in-person learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Unified School District is returning to in-person learning on October 1 for those who enrolled in in-person learning before the school year began.

This comes just one month after starting the school year in a hybrid model and some people in the McPherson community feel this is the right decision.

“They need to be in school, they need to learn, they need to socialize,” Linda Spencer, a resident of McPherson said.

Others feel this decision is being made too early.

“With it being October first I think that’s a little bit early. I think it’s coming up a little too early,” Damien Sanders, a parent with kids in the district said.

“As a parent, of course, that’s what I want because it brings a sense of normalcy back to our home and back to our routine," Parent, Kelly Morrow said. "But with that, of course there are concerns of things shutting back down prematurely and how that will again affects our students and our children.”

Superintendent, Shiloh Vincent explained the decision was made after receiving Covid-19 data from the McPherson County Health Department.

“We’ve been fortunate to see in McPherson that our numbers are trending in a really positive way and our gating criteria committee when we were able to meet last Friday, had a good conversation and saw that our numbers were right where they needed to be so that our students and staff could return to a full face-to-face model," Vincent said.

The district originally planned to bring students back on September 17, but the number of Covid-19 cases in the community were not where they needed to be.

Dr. Vincent shared that if any parents have concerns about returning their student back to in-person learning, they will have the option to transition to remote learning.

“If there are families who are feeling apprehensive or now they realize ”I want to consider the remote option," our principals have been working with those families to make sure they’re able to transition to that remote model," Vincent said.

He also said he believes social distancing will be possible, but not in the way it was with the hybrid model.

“What we’ll have to rely on now is as we’re doing our classroom activities that we’re intentional about making sure that students are not spending too much time together closely and things like that,” Vincent said.

If cases do begin to grow in the community, Dr. Vincent said the district will be prepared to accommodate how students move forward in the semester.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.