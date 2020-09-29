Advertisement

Police officer frees skunk with container stuck on head

This could have been a real stinker
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TEWKSBURY, Mass. (Gray News) – Officer Eric Hanley put his personal “smell-being” on the line over the weekend when he came to the aid of a neighborhood skunk.

The black and white critter had gotten its head stuck in a container and couldn’t seem to get it off.

Hanley’s skunk encounter is documented on the Tewksbury Police Department’s Facebook page.

It took a few tries, but Hanley was able to eventually pluck the container off the skunk’s head without hurting it … or causing a stink.

This weekend, Officer Eric Hanley came upon a skunk that had gotten its head stuck in a container. He was able to safely...

Posted by Tewksbury Police Department - MA on Sunday, September 27, 2020

