Warming up for Kansas

By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but bright blue skies will take us into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon.

Expect even warmer weather on Wednesday as temperatures top-out in the lower and middle 80s. But as the saying goes, what goes up must also come down, and our temperatures will tumble into the 60s on Thursday as another cold front moves through the state.

While the Thursday cold front comes through Kansas without any rainfall, the next weather maker moving through this weekend may produce some spotty showers over central and eastern Kansas. However, nothing heavy nor severe is expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine; breezy at times. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 77.

Tonight: Clear, not as cool. NW/SE 5-10. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Sunny; breezy and warmer. Wind: W/N 10-20; gusty. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. N 5-15. Low: 49.

Thu: High: 68. Low: 44. Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler.

Fri: High: 67. Low: 50. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 72. Low: 48. Partly cloudy and breezy; isolated showers.

Sun: High: 67. Low: 43. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 71. Low: 49. Sunshine.

