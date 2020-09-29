Wichita police investigating ‘officer-impersonation’ case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department announced its investigation into a case involving an unknown suspect impersonating a police officer.

The WPD said about 8 p.m. Monday (Sept. 28), someone reported being stopped in the area of MacArthur and Seneca by someone posing as a cop. The report said the unknown suspect in this case was driving a dark blue or Buick 4-door sedan with red, white and blue emergency lights in the upper windshield.

“The unknown suspect approached the vehicle, asked for a driver’s license and insurance,” the WPD said. “The suspect looked at the documents, gave them back, walked back to the Buick, and left.”

Polilce described the suspected officer impersonator as a man with an average build and height, wearing a dark blue or plaid uniform and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with additional information to help police find the man accused of impersonating an officer should call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

“All uniformed WPD officers are issued WPD badges, displayed clearly on their uniform to signify that they are a WPD officer,” Wichita police said. “Additionally, if any question exists on the legitimacy of an officer, you can call 911.”

