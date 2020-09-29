Advertisement

Wichita police search for 14-year-old endangered runaway

Wichita police say the missing 14-year-old is considered an endangered runaway.
Wichita police say the missing 14-year-old is considered an endangered runaway.(Wichita Police Department)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Jetta Rose Saiz.

Police said Saiz is considered an endangered runaway. She is a Hispanic female, she is 5′03″ and 110 lbs. She was last seen in the 8900 block of West Suncrest wearing a white t-shirt with the word “pink” on the front.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

Posted by Wichita Police Department on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

