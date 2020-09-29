Wichita police search for 14-year-old endangered runaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Jetta Rose Saiz.

Police said Saiz is considered an endangered runaway. She is a Hispanic female, she is 5′03″ and 110 lbs. She was last seen in the 8900 block of West Suncrest wearing a white t-shirt with the word “pink” on the front.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

