Wichita teacher goes extra mile to help students make the grade

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita teacher goes the extra mile to help her students make the grade as they navigate learning through the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Jackson Elementary School third-grade teacher Kelsey Manning, the classroom has no boundaries.

“In our virtual environment, of course, I don’t see the kids. It’s hard. You rely on the technology to work perfectly, as much as you can. Sometimes it doesn’t work,” she said.

That’s what happened to third-grader Journie Howard last week. Manning said her computer just wouldn’t work.

“I couldn’t test her virtually. It wasn’t working. We had tried two separate days,” Manning said.

So, she reached out to Journie’s mother, Allante Garrett. Manning made a house call to Journie’s home. The teacher visited with the student on her front porch, not letting a pandemic and technology issues take away from Journie’s opportunity to learn. Garrett shared the moment on Facebook in a post that went viral.

“The picture shows, with its sharing, that we need more teachers like Ms. Manning,” Garrett said. “And then, just Ms. Manning and Journie coming together, I feel like that’s what we all need. We needed that. It was a breath of fresh air.”

