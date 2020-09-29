Advertisement

Wichita woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

Family and friends hosted a drive-by celebration on Sept. 29 for the Aulene Ray who turned 100.
Family and friends hosted a drive-by celebration on Sept. 29 for the Aulene Ray who turned 100.(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Family and friends drove through the parking lot of Grant Chapel AME Church of Wichita on Tuesday to celebrate the birthday of a local centenarian.

Aulene Ray turned 100 years old.

“I feel blessed and I am blessed. Only through God can he do this for me. Keep me this active at 100? I can’t believe it myself, but I’m thankful for every minute of it,” said Ray.

She isn’t the only centenarian in the family. Ray said her sister is 101 and will be 102 on February 3.

The drive-by celebration was organized by Ray’s friend and fellow Northeast Senior Center member Cynthia Nero.

Nero said the center closed down during the pandemic, isolating several seniors. She said she felt this was the best and safest way to celebrate her friend’s milestone.

“She is such a lovely person with an amazing life, getting an education, at a time black women didn’t attend college, to retiring at age 98. She deserves to be recognized,” Nero told Senior Services of Wichita.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Wichita teacher goes extra mile to help students make the grade

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
A Wichita teacher goes the extra mile to help her students make the grade as they navigate learning through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas Proud

KANSAS PROUD: Motorcycle group holds fundraiser in support of breast cancer awareness

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT
|
By Felicia Rolfe
Organizers said they’ve had people close to them go through cancer, which is why it’s important for them to give back.

News

Restoration project revives piece of Wellington history

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Just in time for a big celebration in Wellington, the Sumner County community nears completion on a big, historic restoration project.

News

Wichita Heights football player recognized for off-the-field emergency response

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Ellen Terhune
The Wichita Heights High School football team is off to an undefeated start to the 2020 season, but it’s one player’s actions off the field that have coaches especially proud.

Latest News

4You

4You: Heights football player helps keep people safe after crash, WPD officer shares special moment with neighborhood kids

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

News

Nearby community steps up to help residents being forced out of McPherson mobile home park

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Monday (Sept. 21), Eyewitness News learned that another mobile home park in McPherson has stepped up in a big way to help two of the impacted park’s residents,

4You

4You: Charitable efforts benefit communities, alumnus pledges large gift to Wichita State business school

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Kansas Proud

Community provides RVs for Sedgwick Co. firefighters exposed to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Anna Auld
A firefighter’s ask for help is answered in a matter of hours, after posting on Facebook, in need of a couple of RVs.

Kansas Proud

Wichita State unveils one-of-a-kind WuShock statue on campus

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
Wichita State University on Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) unveiled a big gift: an eight-and-one-half foot tall statue of the university’s mascot, WuShock.

Kansas Proud

KMC finds top 16 Coolest Things Made in Kansas

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The Coolest Things Made In Kansas Contest has found its top 16 products.