Wichita woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Family and friends drove through the parking lot of Grant Chapel AME Church of Wichita on Tuesday to celebrate the birthday of a local centenarian.

Aulene Ray turned 100 years old.

“I feel blessed and I am blessed. Only through God can he do this for me. Keep me this active at 100? I can’t believe it myself, but I’m thankful for every minute of it,” said Ray.

She isn’t the only centenarian in the family. Ray said her sister is 101 and will be 102 on February 3.

The drive-by celebration was organized by Ray’s friend and fellow Northeast Senior Center member Cynthia Nero.

Nero said the center closed down during the pandemic, isolating several seniors. She said she felt this was the best and safest way to celebrate her friend’s milestone.

“She is such a lovely person with an amazing life, getting an education, at a time black women didn’t attend college, to retiring at age 98. She deserves to be recognized,” Nero told Senior Services of Wichita.

